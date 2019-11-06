close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Two bodies found

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

LAHORE: Two bodies were found in different parts of the City here on Tuesday. A 35-year-old man was found dead near Punjab Assembly in the Qila Gujjar Singh area. The deceased apparently looked from a well-off family. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was found dead in main bazaar of Garhi Shahu.

Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict. They suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs. The bodies were removed to morgue.

