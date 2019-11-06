LG polls will be held on party basis: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Provincial Cabinet has approved amendments to Local Government Act 2019.

Permission will be granted to participate in LG elections by forming any political party or election group, said the minister while addressing a press conference at DGPR Office on Tuesday.

Elections of neighbourhood council and village council will be held on non-party basis while citizens can elect Mayors of their districts through direct voting system. Minorities will be given right to vote not only on reserve seats but also on general seats. Minorities' overdue demand has been fulfilled by giving them right of dual vote, he stated.

The result of elections will be announced by the Returning Officer while in case of complaints election tribunal will decide the matter in the light of Election Act. Cabinet has also approved amendments to Punjab Village Punchayat and Neighbourhood Council Act 2019. Similarly, permission was granted for delimitation of local areas under demarcation of Local Areas Rules 2019; 455 local governments will be established for implementation of development schemes across Punjab. The provincial cabinet also approved making changes to Punjab Municipal Services Programmme. Under this programmme, construction of roads, provision of drainage system schemes, education and health programmes will be completed across the province and Rs24 billion will be spent on these schemes, he added.

The provincial cabinet also approved heritage and urban regeneration programmes for promotion of tourism in Lahore Fort and its buffer zones under which privacy rooms and other parts will be restored. According to this programme, Akbari Gate will be opened and new Fort Museum will be established as well as Sikh gallery will be renovated.

In order to implement this project, French Development Agency will provide 25.8 million dollars on soft loan basis.

Aslam Iqbal said the PTI government was bringing such a local government system in which the people's problems would be solved at their doorsteps and local government institutions would be fully empowered. He said that from 2002 to 2008, Mayor used to hold office of LDA chairman but former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif was made LDA chairman simply by making single amendment and its jurisdiction was stretched up to Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Sangla Hill. Moreover, it is above reason that how come a chief minister wanted to become LDA chairman. The government will delegate all powers and authority to Mayor and it manifests a big change and the PTI government will empower local government representatives in its true sense. During the previous tenures, Mayor used to perform his duties merely as a protocol officer while the centre of power and authority was Shahbaz Sharif.

In reply to a question, Aslam Iqbal said that negotiations were ongoing between government dialogue team and Rehbar committee and an important meeting will be held Wednesday which will yield positive results and nation will receive good news, he added. There can be no discussion on the resignation of Prime Minister because he has come into power by public mandate. The process of accountability will not halt and those who have looted money of this country and the nation will be retrieved back to national exchequer at any cost, he stressed. My Quaid holds the same viewpoint on which he will not move an inch backwards.

Aslam Iqbal said that approval had already been granted for the provision of loans to skilled youths and revival of cottage industry in 36 districts.

The chief minister will soon inaugurate these programmes and such programmes will speak volumes of transparency as well as will be totally devoid of political interference. Pakistan is passing through a critical period and the PTI government has outlined a roadmap to overcome difficulties and economic problems. I guarantee that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not make properties through the tax money of Pakistani people. Neither he will indulge in money-laundering nor will allow anyone to do so. Public money will be spent on the welfare of masses fairly and transparently, he added. It is the hallmark of the PTI government that it returned debt amounting to Rs1.5 billion along with interest in one year. The PTI government will not let down the aspirations of the general public being attached with PTI and will fulfill every promise made with the nation, he concluded.