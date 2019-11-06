Tevta inks MoU on training

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and an e-commerce organisation, signed a memorandum of understanding to extend virtual assistant training to the selected Tevta students for enabling them to carry out independent online trade through international digital platforms.

The MoU was signed by Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and the CEO of the e-commerce organisation, Kashif Ali Sheikh, here on Tuesday.

According to agreement, the e-commerce organisation will assist Tevta in training, curriculum development and technical issues for enabling students to carry out independent trade through international giants such as Amazon, Wallmart and e-Bay, etc. The Tevta chairperson said Pakistan was on number four in the world in the field of free lancing.

Under the MoU, the Tevta will empower its students enabling them to engage in independent trade through digital platforms, thus, playing their role in the economy of the country through earning foreign exchange besides earning a respectable livelihood for themselves. The initiative is in conformity with the Tevta vision which aims at introducing demand driven courses, quality training and job placements as well as entrepreneurial initiatives, Ali Salman continued.

Kashif Sheikh said the Tevta students trained under the programme would have capacity to earn 300 dollar per month and beyond after completion of their training. He said that the sector had great potential as only Amazon's annual revenue for the year 2018 was US$ 232.887 billion. The training would provide Tevta students with endless opportunities to earn, he said.