Wed Nov 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was reported in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country tonight and will affect upper and central parts of the country during next two to three days. They predicted widespread rain-dust/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall) in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad, at scattered places in districts of lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper/central Punjab, while at isolated places in districts of south Punjab. Snowfall over high mountains and hailstorm in plain areas are also expected during the period.

