Reply sought on plea to check smog

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition seeking directions to the provincial government to take swift action against the air pollution and alarming smog in the city.

A university student Laiba Siddiqi, and minor students, Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub and Leila Alam, approached the LHC, saying that air quality was rapidly deteriorating in Punjab and across the north Indian sub-continent, making life unbearable for the inhabitants.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, Advocate Rafay Alam argued that pollution had already taken over the country and the smog had added to the people’s miseries, especially in Lahore. He said Punjab environment department and United States Environmental Protection Agency were showing different air quality index in Lahore. He pointed out that according to international standard, Air Quality Index (AQI) should not exceed 50 whereas presently Lahore AQI had reached 144, adding that couple of days Lahore’s air quality had touched hazardous level of 182 but, Punjab’s Environmental Protection Agency had termed it satisfactory," said the lawyer. The counsel said that smog policy and action plan uncovered severity of ambient air pollution and exposed the general public to unacceptable and unsafe levels of pollution and is therefore violation of the fundamental right to a clean and healthy environment.

Smog is causing diseases particularly children were highly vulnerable to severe disease due to smog and poor air quality, he added. The counsel asked the court to pass any other such order as may be just and equitable given the facts and circumstances of the matter. In a statement issued in October, Amnesty International said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore had reached 484. “The threshold for ‘hazardous’ level of air quality is 300 where people are advised to ‘avoid all physical activity outdoors.” The levels of air quality in Punjab have fluctuated between near unhealthy and very unhealthy most of the year. “During the smog season – from October to January – air quality reaches hazardous levels," it added.