Wed Nov 06, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 6, 2019

Registration booth for National Games

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A registration booth has been set up for the National Games at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

The people can make free registration for the inaugural session of the event scheduled to be held on November 10, said Director General Sports, Asfandyar Khattak.

In a press statement issue here on Tuesday, he said that the free tickets for the ceremony would be issued on the first come first serve basis. The registration was kicked off on Tuesday.

Asfandyar Khattak said that national identity card was necessary for registration. However, parents could register their kids on their identity cards.

