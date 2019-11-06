close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Transgender injured

Peshawar

November 6, 2019

MANSEHRA: A group attacked and injured a transgender person at the Badra Chowk, police officials said. They said Husna was on her way home after performing at a wedding ceremony when an armed group attacked her with knives and injured her seriously.

The injured was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. Husna, who had received knife cuts on her face, said that the attackers wanted to disfigure her face and fled the scene after locals reached the spot.

