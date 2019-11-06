close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

‘Foolproof security to be provided to Sikh yatrees’

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed and Regional Police Officer Tariq Abbas Qureshi have said that foolproof arrangements have been made for the protection of the Sikh Yatrees.

They expressed these views while addressing a video link meeting with Narowal DC Waheed Asghar, CPO Dr Moeen Masood, Additional Commissioner Coordination Noman Hafeez, AC (G) Tanvir Yasin and others on Tuesday.

They said that the Sikh Yatrees were visiting Pakistan to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. They said that all possible facilities would be provided to the Sikh Yatrees.

They said that the visitors from India and other countries of the world would be the guests of federal and Punjab governments and they all would be treated in the best possible way.

