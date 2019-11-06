Senior official transferred & posted

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has transferred Muhammad Akbar Khan (PCS EG BS-21) Chairman, Provincial Inspection Team, Peshawar, and posted him as Senior Member Board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, against the vacant post.

Atif Rehman (PAS BS-20) Secretary, P&D Department, to look after the work of the office of Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department, till further orders, said a notification issued by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.