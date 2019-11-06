Sindh governor says Azadi March to reach its logical end

SUKKUR: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said JUI-F Chief, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ would soon reach its logical end.

The governor Sindh visited former chief minister Sindh, Liaquat Jatoi’s residence in Mehar district, where he met with PTI local leaders to discuss the upcoming by-election of PS-88, Johi. The leaders told the governor that some powerful and influential PPP workers and leaders are stealing irrigation water that caused them financial and agricultural losses. They claimed that despite various complaints against the water thieves, no action has been taken yet.

On their complaints, Imran Ismail assured them to take up the issue with Rangers to ensure stop water theft. The PTI has already announced Imdad Leghari, as the name of the candidate for upcoming by-elections.

While talking to media persons, the governor Sindh said said the resignation of the prime minister would not be accepted as well as the other illegal demands of the participants of Azadi March.