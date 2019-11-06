KP CM wants citizen facilitation centres in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the district administration to identify appropriate buildings for establishment of citizen facilitation centres in the merged tribal districts to ensure provision of basic services to citizens.

He was chairing a meeting on the progress review on the establishment of citizen facilitation centres in the newly-merged tribal districts, said a handout.

The chief minister was informed that the citizen facilitation centres would be extended to divisional headquarters of the province next year.

The services currently being provided in the citizen facilitation centres by NADRA include issuance of National Identity Card, National Identity Card for overseas Pakistanis, child registration certificates, family registration certificates, ETO Islamabad, National Bank ATM, Temporarily Displaced Persons Merged Districts Grants and e-Sahulat including payment of utility bills, cellular top-ups, Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes. Further services are also being planned to be provided in the Citizen Facilitation Centers by NADRA.