Canada donates 500 bullet-proof jackets, helmets to KP Police

PESHAWAR: Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour on Tuesday hand over 500 bulletproof vests and helmets to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The high commissioner met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Muhammad and Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai in the presence of the Inspector General Muhammad Naeem. The UNODC Representative Milsom and representative of NACTA of Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

The assistance is being delivered under an agreed framework between the government of Pakistan and the UNODC for enhancing the criminal justice response to effectively counter the threats of terrorism and other related crimes.

During the hand-over ceremony, the Canadian high commissioner said: "The government of Canada is pleased to support police and security officials in KP. Our contribution is designed to allow greater mobility and safety of counter-terrorism officials and support investigation and the judicial process."

The law minister and information minister welcomed the assistance and thanked UNODC for the continued support to the province by providing technical assistance to criminal justice agencies.