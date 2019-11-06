Health staffers block road in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The doctors and paramedical associations on Tuesday blocked the Bannu-Mianwali road near the District Headquarters Hospital to protest against the reforms being introduced by the government in the health sector. They said they would continue the strike in view of the directives of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA), adding, that the poor people were suffering due to the strike. The speakers said the government was not serious in resolving the issues of the people as had been pledged by the prime minister to focus on the health and education sector.