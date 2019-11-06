close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 6, 2019

Canadian HC calls on governor

National

BR
Bureau report
November 6, 2019

PESHAWAR: High Commissioner of Canada Wendy Gilmour called on Governor Shah Farman at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday. She remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The governor while talking about the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir said that it was the responsibility of the international community to take serious notice of human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir because Kashmiri people were suffering at the hands of the Indian fascist regime.

