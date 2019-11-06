Sarwar urges national solidarity

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that opposition’s attempt to make the national institutions controversial for achieving political interests was against the national security and solidarity.

Talking to a delegation of National Defence University‘s National Security and War Course of 22 countries consisting of 110 military officers, the Punjab governor said that progress and development were not possible without ensuring durable peace in the world, therefore, the world community should work together for peace.

He said that it was a constitutional and democratic right of every political party to stage protest but the opposition should refrain from making national institutions controversial for achieving their political interests.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism and for peace were exemplary, adding Pak Army was ranked among the most powerful military force in the world.

Pak Army had rendered great sacrifices to defend the motherland and in war against terrorism, he said and added every Pakistani supported and stood by Pak Army. He said that Pakistan always advocated peace and opposed war as the wars were not in interest of anyone, adding that the wars could only create more issues instead of resolving them. Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan preferred peace despite of severe Indian war hysteria after Palwama incident as Pakistan had also handed over Indian pilot to India under a peace gesture.

The governor said that resolution of Kashmir issue was necessary for peace in the region so the world community should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue. He said Kashmir issue and Indian war hysteria could intense the tensions between both countries.