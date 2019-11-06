Riding without helmets: Petrol pumps in Mansehra not to fuel up bikes

MANSEHRA: The petrol pump owners association has decided to turn away the motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets. The decision was made by president of petrol pump owners association, Zeeshan Khan Swati in a meeting attended among others by traffic in-charge Jamal Zeb here on Tuesday.

The petrol pumps owners from Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi and rest of the district attended the meeting. "The DSP Hazara and DPO have ordered the police to ensure that petrol pumps did not fuel up motorcyclists who didn't wear helmets," said Zeb.