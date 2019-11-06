Traders to raise property tax issue with KP CM

PESHAWAR: The local traders have complained about the issuance of property tax notices by provincial Excise and Taxation Department and decided to raise the issue with chief minister and other officials.

A meeting of trader community was held at the chamber on Tuesday, said a press release. The SCCI chief expressed reservations over the issuance of property tax notices to the business community and increase in rates of the property tax by 50 per cent. He said the unilateral and excessive increase in the rate of property tax was unjust and acceptable to them.

He said it is lamentable that the government is collecting additional taxes from taxpayers instead of taking measures to bring new people under the tax net. The SCCI chief said the provincial government subordinate institutions had adopted the aggressive approach for the tax collection from the business community to enhance revenue base in the province, which could create mistrust between the government and the traders.

He called for an immediate halt to harassment of the business community sand issuance of property tax notices or else traders would start to protest against it. They also expressed concerns over the issuance of the property tax notices and excessive increase in property tax.