Atif woos investors as KP showcases tourism potential at expo

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan said on Tuesday that participation in the World Travel Mart 2019 in London would attract international investors to invest in tourism-related projects in the province.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with abundant natural resources, which make the province a preferred destination for both the domestic and international tourists," Atif Khan said while inaugurating the KP Tourism Desk at the Pakistan Pavilion in World Travel Mart 2019 in London.

Secretary Tourism Kamran Rehman, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Managing Director Junaid Khan, Tourism Chief Planning Officer Asif Shahab and others were also present, said a press release. The senior minister said that the KP Tourism Department has taken several steps for the revival of tourism to attract foreign and domestic tourists to the province. He wooed the international investors to come to Pakistan and invest in tourism projects as the sector has vast potentials for investment.

Within the midst of breathtaking river valleys and overlooked by towering mountain peaks, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy nature and visit sites of global significance for Buddhists, Sikhs and Muslims in KP, Atif told the gathering.

Secretary Kamran Rehman said that new tourism spots were being developed to boost the sector and facilitate the visitors.