SCCI wants Pak-Iranian business ties enhanced

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has stressed the need for cementing trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Iran.

"Islamabad and Tehran should relax policies, review tariffs and make joint efforts to remove potential bottlenecks in bilateral trade," said the SCCI chief during a meeting with Iranian Consul General in Peshawar, Muhammad Bagher Beigi, at the Chamber's House on Tuesday.

Shahid Hussain, Senior Vice-President of the chamber, executive committee members Ihsanullah, Shamsur Rahim, Mujeebur Rehman, Altaf Baig, Iranian Deputy Consul General in Peshawar, Syed Ebraheem Dehandi, members of the business community were present.

The SCCI chief said the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Iran stood at less than $1billion, which has the potential to be enhanced by removal of non-tariff barriers, reducing the duties, freights, and exchange of business delegation, the launch of joint business ventures and review of policies on both sides.

He said that the Pak-Iran bilateral trade should be strengthened with Gwadar and Chabahar, sister ports. Maqsood Anwar suggested the establishment of a joint chamber between Pakistan and Iran. He invited the Iranian businessmen to invest in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Both the countries enjoy cordial relations due to their common religion, customs and traditions," he said and stressed the need for promotion of formal and organised trade between the two countries.

The SCCI chief termed the Pak-Iranian gas pipeline project a milestone initiative between the two countries, which would ensure supply of 1000MW electricity to Pakistan that will usher new era industrialisation, economic prosperity and development in the country.

Bagher Beigi said that the lack of banking channel between Iran and Pakistan is the major hurdle to give a boost to the bilateral trade between two brotherly Islamic countries. He said both countries had made commitments to enhance mutual trade, but satisfactory steps were yet not taken in this regard.

Both the countries would soon fulfil their joint commitments to strengthen the mutual trade, he said, adding, Iran and Pakistan have the potentials to enhance bilateral trade up to $5billion. He asked the Pakistani investors, especially KP business community, to take full benefits of incentives being offered by his country.