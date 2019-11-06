close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
November 6, 2019

Yemen govt, southern separatists sign power- sharing accord

November 6, 2019

RIYADH: Yemen’s internationally recognised government and southern separatists have signed a power-sharing deal to halt infighting, international media reported on Tuesday. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the agreement between the Yemeni government and separatists - Southern Transitional Council (STC) — to end a power struggle in the war-torn country’s south, Saudi state TV reported on Tuesday.

