Yemen govt, southern separatists sign power- sharing accord

RIYADH: Yemen’s internationally recognised government and southern separatists have signed a power-sharing deal to halt infighting, international media reported on Tuesday. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the agreement between the Yemeni government and separatists - Southern Transitional Council (STC) — to end a power struggle in the war-torn country’s south, Saudi state TV reported on Tuesday.