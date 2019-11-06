close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 6, 2019

Nigeria court drops graft case against FA bosses

Sports

AFP
November 6, 2019

ABUJA, Nigeria: A Nigerian court on Tuesday dropped a high-profile corruption case against football federation president Amaju Pinnick and four top officials after the authorities withdrew the charges.

The football bosses had been facing a raft of accusations including over the alleged theft of $8.4 million (7.6 million euros) paid by FIFA for Nigeria´s participation at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Judge Ijeoma Ojukwu said she had “no choice” but to order the case ditched after the prosecution asked to drop some of the charges. The government in September dissolved the anti-corruption agency prosecuting the case over its own graft scandal. The case had been repeatedly adjourned since the football officials were charged in May as they failed to answer summons to appear in court.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports