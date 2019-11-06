close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Serie A chief wants ´at least one match´ played abroad

Sports

AFP
November 6, 2019

ROME: Serie A League chief Luigi De Siervo has backed a proposal for “at least one” league match to be played outside of Italy each season, according to reports in Italy on Tuesday.

“Our challenge, which is also that of other European championships, is to conquer new markets. And this is done by going to play games abroad to create a rapprochement with our country and our championship,” De Siervo said.

“Our proposal is that there be at least one game abroad each season,” De Siervo was quoted as saying by the Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian league CEO, however, acknowledged that “according to the rules in force”, such a project was not currently feasible.

