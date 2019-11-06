Navy dominate National Games youth class sailing competitions

KARACHI: Navy dominated the youth class sailing competitions by winning two gold medals in the 33rd National Games.

According to Commander Akram Tariq, Secretary General Pakistan Sailing Federation, the organising secretary of sailing event, Youth Class sailing competitions were held at Aquatic Club at PN Dockyard Karachi from November 2 to 4.

In Optimist Class (Boys) competition Master Abdullah Akram of Navy won gold medal by winning seven races out of nine. Muhammad Ahmed of PAF and Daniyal of Army won silver and bronze, respectively.

In Optimist Class Girls competition, Zoya Asad Ali of Navy won the first gold medal of her career. Marrium Abbasi of PAF won silver and Amna of Army secured bronze.

In the Laser 4.7 Class (Open) competition, Muhammad Awais of PAF won gold through straight wins. Syed Sakhir of Navy won silver medal.

Kaif ul Eman of KP clinched bronze medal. The seniors category competitions will commence form November 7. National Games will explode into action in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 10.