Pak shooters close to qualifying for finals at Asian championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Khalil Akhtar, and Farrukh Nadeem performed well in the initial rounds of their events at the 14th Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

In the qualification round one of 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event, GM Bashir and Khalil were close to qualifying for the finals as they got the 8th and 10th positions, respectively. GM Bashir scored 288 points (96, 99, 93) and Khalil scored 288 points (97, 97, 94), while Hamza Khan grabbed the 33rd position with 270 points (97, 95, 78).

In the team category of the event, Pakistan took sixth position out of eight teams with the score of 846 points (290, 291, 265). In the individual category of Trap event, Farrukh with 71 points (25, 23, 23) was close to qualifying for the finals as he stood 11th at the end of day one.

Usman Sadiq scored 68 points (21, 25, 22) to take the 32nd position. Zafar-ul-Haq with the score of 59 points (20, 20, 19) got the 50th position. In the team category of the event at the end of day one, Pakistan stood 13th position out of 14 teams with the score of 198 points (66, 68, 64).

In the qualification round one of 10-metre Air Rifle event, Zeeshan-ul-Farid stood 29th place with the score of 619.1 points (104.0, 102.6, 104.3, 101.5, 103.0, 103.7).

Hassan Abbas took the 49th position with 611.8 points (101.3, 103.0, 101.2, 102.5, 103.6, 100.2) and Ghufran Adil got the 52nd position with the score of 607.4 points (101.4, 101.1, 101.1, 98.6, 103.5, 101.7).

In the team category of the said event, Pakistan took the 12th position out of 14 teams with the score of 1838.3 points (306.7, 306.7, 306.6, 302.6, 310.1, 305.6).

The finals of all these three events will be played on Wednesday (today). It is pertinent to mention here that 931 athletes from 34 nations are participating for 38 Quota Places for Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games.