Sindh comfortably placed against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KARACHI: Sindh were comfortably placed at 147 for three in reply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 288 all-out on day two of their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Omair Bin Yousaf scored a solid 56 and stitched a 51-run partnership for the first-wicket with Khurram Manzoor (19). Omair’s 75-ball stay at the wicket was laced with 10 fours before he was removed by left-arm fast-bowler Junaid Khan, who took two wickets for 49 runs in eight overs. Junaid’s second scalp was middle-order batsman Saad Ali, who was bowled on the first ball he faced.

Left-handed batsmen Saud Shakeel and Fawad Alam were batting at 35 and 29, respectively, when the day’s play ended. Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa added 63 runs to their overnight score before they were all out on 288.

Resuming his innings at 33, wicketkeeper-batsman Rehan Afridi scored an unbeaten 57, hitting 11 fours. Right-arm fast-bowler Sohail Khan picked up two more wickets on Tuesday to have figures of four for 62 in 24 overs. His effort helped Sindh bag three bowling points for taking nine or more wickets in the 110-over cut-off.

Mir Hamza and Hassan Khan picked up two wickets each. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received two points for crossing the 250-run mark in 110 overs. At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Central Punjab cricketers’ all-round display put the team in a strong position against Northern.

First spinners Zafar Gohar and Bilal Asif helped Central Punjab take 35 runs lead. Then Rizwan Hussain scored 69 not out to tighten the grip further as Central Punjab reached 137 for 2 by the close of second day’s play. They have a healthy 172 runs lead with eight wickets in hand.

Umar Akmal was unbeaten on 53 at the other end. The two added 99 runs for the unfinished third-wicket stand. Resuming at the overnight score of 47 for one, Northern were 134 for six in their first innings at the lunch break.

Hammad Azam (52 off 101 balls, two fours, two sixes) was the only batsman to offer some sustained resistance against the host bowling attack. Umar Amin scored 42 off 85 balls with six fours. Wicket-keeper Jamal Anwar contributed 36 runs off 106 balls.

Northern were bowled out before tea for 191 runs in their first innings. By dismissing the opposition inside 110 overs, Central Punjab collected full three bowling points just like Northern had done on the first day.

Left-arm-spinner Zafar finished with four wickets for 54 runs in 25.1 overs, while off-spinner Bilal took three for 57. Pacer Aizaz Cheema took two wickets. At Quetta’s Bugti Stadium, Southern Punjab continued their domination over Balochistan.

Southern Punjab set up a mammoth first innings score of 502 all out in 129.3 after resuming their innings on 296 for one. Sami Aslam, who was 149 not out, added 19 runs to his score before he was dismissed on 168. The left-handed opener stayed at the crease for 292 balls and cracked 15 fours and two sixes.

Adnan Akmal, batting at number six, built on the solid work that the openers had done with an aggressive 80. The wicketkeeper-batsman cracked 11 fours and a six in his 86-ball stay at the crease, helping the batting side to cross the 400-run mark in 110 overs and gain five batting points.

With 41 from 50 balls, Abdul Rehman Muzammil, who batted at number four, was the other notable run-getter in the innings. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar recorded his seventh five-wicket haul in the format with five for 130 in 31.3 overs.

Right-arm medium-fast Amad Butt took four wickets for 103 runs in 24 overs. Balochistan bagged one bowling point for having Southern Punjab five down by the end of 110 overs.

In their reply, Balochistan were 37 for one in 12.4 overs when the play ended. Azeem Ghumman and Imran Butt were at the crease on 8 and 19, respectively.