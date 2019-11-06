Helping the poor

The two announcements that Prime Minister Imran Khan made in Islamabad on November 4 deserve some analysis and appreciation. The first was about a ration programme that the PTI government is planning to launch for the poor. Since the deteriorating economic conditions in the country have increased the number of people who barely subsist on meagre resources, a ration programme will surely help millions of people in need of such assistance. Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that poor families would get flour, ghee, pulses, sugar, and other necessities from the government. The other announcement, meant for young people in Pakistan, is also appreciable. It says that under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, deserving students will get 50,000 scholarships each year. While the ration programme will benefit ‘the poorest of the poor segments of society’, the scholarship programme will be beneficial for the lower-middle class families too. The PM made these announcements at the launch of the scholarship programme, and informed the audience that the Ehsaas Programme is creating a new database to target the ‘real deserving people’ to benefit from these programmes.

This is where some analysis is needed. Both programmes are needed and should start benefitting the target segments of population as early as possible. There are two questions that the planners should be able to answer: one, how will the ration programme be different from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) initiated by the PPP government, and maintained by the PML-N government? Some observers have raised concerns about BISP being neglected, and Ehsaas being promoted at the cost of BISP. We have seen in the past that each new government tries to use new names for already well-running social programmes; the examples are too many to cite here.

The second question is about the provisions of everyday items, and for how long the unfortunate will be depending on such public doles. What we need is not only shelter homes, free meals at langars, and ration for the poor, but also comprehensive economic plans so that the extreme poverty prevalent in our society is eliminated, or at least reduced substantially. The same applies to the youth, who need not only scholarships to acquire degrees, but also an enabling environment for business and trade so that there are job opportunities for them. Every year we are adding to the country millions of new mouths to feed and idle hands and minds seeking jobs. It feels good when young people are able to get enrolled in educational institutions, but it feels depressing when you see them without jobs. The government needs to keep these two questions in mind while launching new programmes and offering scholarships to the youth.