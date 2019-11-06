Book foundation

The National Book Foundation is an excellent institution of the government working under the Ministry of Education and National Heritage and Literary Division. The main purpose for making this statutory corporation was to provide books on moderate prices to the public. In this aspect, the NBF twice a year opens its membership for the public to issue NBF cards so they can enjoy the most appealing feature of this institution which enables them to buy books on half the price of the actual price of the books. This year in September the NBF instead of both branches was only offering registration in the F7 Branch and the icing on the cake was that after five days from the date of starting of registration the NBF closed its registration. I asked why and found out that the government had provided them limited funds. Dozens of students from different educational institutes have protested against the NBF. Poor students were the main beneficiary of this membership.

The story doesn’t end here. Recently, the HEC suspended all the scholarships which they were giving to university students due to budget cuts by the government. The government, despite the fact that the HEC asking for more budget, has cut down the 20 percent already existing budget. As a result, thousands of students of public-sector universities got affected. PM Imran Khan had vowed that his government would increase the education budget. I would like to urge PM Imran Khan and Shafqat Mehmood who is the minister for education to think about poor students who are looking towards the government for relief.

Jawad Ali Satti

Islamabad