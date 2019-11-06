Lahore, the creative

There is a total number of 246 cities that form a network of creative cites declared by Unesco. The cities of this network are selected from all continents and regions, with different income levels and populations. As stated by Unesco, creative cities “...work together towards a common mission: placing creativity and the creative economy at the core of their urban development plans to make cities safe, resilient, inclusive and sustainable, in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

It is heartening to know that Lahore stands in the list of 10 cities promoting literature. Angoulême (France), Beirut (Lebanon), Exeter (United Kingdom), Kuhmo (Finland), Lahore (Pakistan), Leeuwarden (Netherlands), Nanjing (China), Odessa (Ukraine), Wonju (Republic of Korea), and Wroc aw (Poland).

With the serious economic issues faced by the country, and being on the warning list of the FATF, this achievement is remarkable. It must be appreciated at the government level and concessions must be given to those who are burning their blood to promote literature in society. It is hoped that more cities of Pakistan will join hands with Lahore in the future.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad