close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

MWM chief criticises JUI-F’s sit-in

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) head Allama Baqar Syed has said that in the garb of a sit-in in Islamabad, the masses are being provoked against the institutions.

Rejected people had taken to the streets and were forcing the prime minister to tender resignation, said a statement issued by the MWM on Tuesday. He said leaders who were rejected by the people in the elections were now trying to remove the prime minister by force. He said the sit-in in Islamabad was not by opposition leaders, as a few people had joined Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Syed said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was reluctant to attend the sit-in and the PPP was involved in confrontation for only face-saving. He said it was high time a wise decision was taken and the sit-in ended.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi