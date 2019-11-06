MWM chief criticises JUI-F’s sit-in

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) head Allama Baqar Syed has said that in the garb of a sit-in in Islamabad, the masses are being provoked against the institutions.

Rejected people had taken to the streets and were forcing the prime minister to tender resignation, said a statement issued by the MWM on Tuesday. He said leaders who were rejected by the people in the elections were now trying to remove the prime minister by force. He said the sit-in in Islamabad was not by opposition leaders, as a few people had joined Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Syed said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was reluctant to attend the sit-in and the PPP was involved in confrontation for only face-saving. He said it was high time a wise decision was taken and the sit-in ended.