Man dies of dengue

A 55-year-old man from the Ghotki district of Sindh died due to complications of dengue fever at a private hospital in Karachi on Tuesday, said the health officials, adding that with the latest death, the number deaths due to dengue fever had reached 30.

“Abdul Waheed, 55, a resident of Ghotki town of Sindh, was under treatment at the Ziauddin Hospital and died due to complications of the mosquito-borne illness,” said an official of the Sindh Health Department.