close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Man dies of dengue

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

A 55-year-old man from the Ghotki district of Sindh died due to complications of dengue fever at a private hospital in Karachi on Tuesday, said the health officials, adding that with the latest death, the number deaths due to dengue fever had reached 30.

“Abdul Waheed, 55, a resident of Ghotki town of Sindh, was under treatment at the Ziauddin Hospital and died due to complications of the mosquito-borne illness,” said an official of the Sindh Health Department.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi