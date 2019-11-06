Wife, friend held for allegedly murdering husband

Police investigators on Tuesday claimed to have solved the case of the death of a 50-year-old man whose body was discovered in a public park two days ago.

Siddiqe was found dead with a gunshot wound in the public park in Clifton within the limits of the Boat Basin police station on Sunday morning. He was a resident of the Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad area in Keamari and was a transporter by profession.

Police said that a first information report (No. 634/19) was registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people on behalf of the deceased’s second wife, Nasreen,

and police investigators, while investigating the murder, arrested the victim’s wife and her friend, Mashooq alias Bilal, for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Another suspect, Ahsan, who was the security guard at the bungalow where they killed the man, was also involved in the murder, but he is yet to be arrested. Police said Mashooq and Bilal killed Siddique at the behest of Nasreen.

She paid 50 per cent of the decided amount of Rs100,000 to the suspect, Bilal. They were arrested with the help of CCTV footage and technical assistance. The suspects first gave the victim some sleeping pills, shot and killed him and then threw his body in the park.

Nasreen told police that she had got fed up with her husband as he used to beat her; however, police investigators suspected that she was trying to change the motive behind the incident.