CM okays Rs102 million budget to help city police curb street crime

To control street crime in Karachi, Sindh’s chief minister on Tuesday approved a plan to strengthen Madadgar 15 by strengthening its force and equipping them with vehicles, latest gadgets such as tablets and forensic laboratories so that prompt action could be ensured.

During a meeting, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah also decided to conduct a summary trial of street criminals, for which he constituted a committee under his law adviser Murtaza Wahab and Sindh police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam to prepare their recommendations and submit their proposal to the cabinet.

On Imam’s recommendation, the chief executive approved the provision of 200 tablets for the vehicles to be used by Madadgar 15. He approved Rs6 million for the purpose. Madadgar 15 would have a dedicated force of 2,900 police officials and 200 mobiles. They would be equipped with the geo-location facility.

The Special Security Unit (SSU) has been provided with 30 mobiles and they would also be deployed with the necessary force. The CM directed the Sindh police chief to launch a special training by the SSU for the Madadgar 15 personnel.

Shah also approved the vehicles required as a forensic van for each police station as well as the establishment of drug rehabilitation centres in Malir and Korangi.

After Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon pointed out the state of the city’s law enforcement department, the CM approved Rs96 million for the repair of the police fleet and the construction of buildings for police stations, as only 20 police stations are running in proper buildings right now.

On the recommendation of the Karachi police, the CM also approved the setting up of a Security & Emergency Response Division. It was also decided that the SSU and the Crowd Management Unit would be strengthened with the provision of a professionally sound force and the necessary vehicles.

Street crime

Memon gave a detailed briefing to the chief executive on the state of street crime and the efforts of the Karachi police under way to curb such incidents.

He claimed that drug addicts were involved in street crime, saying that a large number of addicts were to be found in the streets. He listed street crime as a source of living and the purchasing of drugs as other factors behind such incidents.

The meeting pointed out that there was no proper rehabilitation mechanism for drug addicts. It was also pointed out that the lengthy criminal procedure, right from the registration of a case to its final judgment in court, was inconvenient.

“This discourages the victim from getting their case registered and thus the suspects get the advantage,” said the CM. Memon agreed with him, saying that out of 2,468 complainants approached by the police, only 15 had consented to get their cases registered.

At this the chief executive directed Wahab to prepare recommendations to simplify the criminal procedure. It was also pointed out that the bail policy was quite liberal and thus the criminals keep indulging in such activities. The meeting also termed illegal immigrants, such as those of Afghan, Burmese or Bengali origin, drivers of street crime.

Memon told the CM that the police had started searching the hideouts of criminals in 162 slum areas of the city. Shah said that besides strengthening investigation and prosecution, there was a dire need to expedite the Safe City Project. He also ordered the establishment of a forensic laboratory.

Memon told the meeting that 390 offenders involved in repeated street crime incidents had been apprehended last month and 1,631 narcotic addicts had also been taken into custody, of whom 1,156 addicts were admitted to an Edhi Home.

The city police chief told the CM that mobile patrolling and picketing at hot spots had been intensified. “Beat-wise mobile patrolling plan and patrolling by escort mobile of senior police officers have been started.”

Investigation Branch

The CM directed the Sindh police chief to create a dedicated manpower for DNA and biometrics, as well as provide them with the required training.

He also issued orders for the setting up of a Crime Scene Management Unit, as well as case file preparation rooms that must be equipped with the necessary equipment and gadgets. He directed Imam to select competent officers for the Investigation Branch and enhance their technical support. The police chief told the CM that 25 sub-divisional investigation officers were being posted.

The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Counter Terrorism Department Addl IG Kamran Fazal, Special Branch Addl IG Imran Yakoob, South DIG Sharjeel Kharal, East DIG Amir Farooqi, West DIG Amin Yousafzai and other officials.