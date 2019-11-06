US service sector rebounds

Washington: Activity in the US service sector jumped unexpectedly in October, a welcome sign of sustained growth in the world´s largest economy in the year´s final quarter, a survey showed on Tuesday

The rebound in the Institute for Supply Management survey reversed the decline seen in September, when a three-year low exacerbated recession fears.

The closely watched index jumped 2.1 points to 54.7 percent, handily surpassing forecasts. Any reading above 50 indicates growth. The increase in the index also underscored the growing divide between America´s dominant service economy and its manufacturing sector, which ISM says has now been contracting for three straight months as global trade slows.

Within the report, an index for hiring also rose after a frighteningly low reading in September -- a signal that jibes with the strong October job creation reported by the federal governent.