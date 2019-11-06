LCCI sets up facilitation centre

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has established a facilitation centre that would take up members’ issues with the government departments concerned for resolution, while FBR, NADRA, SMEDA, LESCO, Excise & Taxation, SMEDA and Traffic Police have deputed officials at the centre, a statement said on Tuesday.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the chamber’s efforts would not only reduce interaction between the LCCI members and the government departments, but would also save their precious time, as their various issues now would be sorted out under one roof.

The sole objective of this initiative is to bring the Lahore chamber at par with the chambers of commerce in the developed world, he said. LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said strong public-private partnership like this facilitation centre can help surmounting the unprecedented economic challenges being faced by the country.