Workers risk being casualties amid economic slowdown

LAHORE: Having lost all hope of economic turnaround in short-term, the manufacturing sector is left with no option but to prune its workforce most of which was retained through monthly decline in production in last one year.

The large scale manufacturing sector employs better skilled workers that are hard to find, which is why the employers absorb the shocks of recession by cutting all other expenses except giving marching orders to their workers.

A recent example in this regard is that of Indus Motors that produces variants from Toyota. Its production has declined by 40 percent this fiscal and one shift has stopped working.

For now, it has retained the workers, but for how long? The Indus Motors has built reserves from past income, but its vendors or for that matter all auto parts manufacturers do not flourish even when car manufacturing is at its peak.

It is because the original equipment manufacturers have registered more than one vendor for each part. The orders are distributed among them.

These vendors cannot bear full salary cost and have to lay off workers according to the intensity of the recession. As the orders dilute they retrench their workers correspondingly.

This goes for the entire manufacturing sector. Large industry in every sector survives for some time but the supporting smaller industries associated with them cave in to any decline in orders.

Some enterprising industrialists however refused to be bogged down by low economic activities. Instead of firing workers or reducing their salaries, they opted to increase their sales through more aggressive marketing and by enlarging their product range.

The automobile vendors of plastic parts for instance went in to food packing items, gardening

and even plastic can manufacturing. Clothing introduced quality apparel in the local market as

well.

Most of these industries have managed to operate at sustainable production levels. They now see a brighter future as well because product diversification has provided them cushion against economic slowdown and possibility to expand their units once the economic activities are back to normal.

But opportunities like that do not exist in all manufacturing sectors. Many industries that have closed down might not be able to resume production even after normalcy in markets is restored.

The sponsors have lost all reserves in trying to stay operative during the long recessionary period. They have tainted account books and banks are unlikely to bail them out through bank loans.

Another negative point from the jobs prospective is that no new ventures are in the offing. The investors need firm commitment from the government on long-term policy issues.

Most lucrative investment avenue at present is the apparel sector. But marketing apparel globally is a problem. Some larger textile mills have resources to invest in apparel, but they lack the expertise in marketing to sell their products abroad. Marketing apparel in the global markets is difficult for new entrances.

They are hesitant to invest at this time when there is political instability in the country. Foreign buyers would not risk their orders in an unstable country.

Dynamics of job reduction are strange. Some manufacturers without taking their workers in to confidence stopped annual increments and the regular bonuses during the lean economic activity.

They suffered a higher loss as their most competent and highly skilled staff gradually left as soon as they found a better job. The incompetent staff stayed back as they could not find a job in another industry.

It was also revealed that most of the entrepreneurs do not have the courage to personally fire a large number of workers. They just ask their managers that they want to get rid of certain number of workers from each section.

The managers are asked to fire the required workers in their respective section on their own and retain the workers they want. This way the managers earn the bad name and the owners are spared.

After mass scale firing is achieved through managerial staff the owner then politely asks some of the managers to leave. Defending the retrenchment of workers in depressed economy an entrepreneur said that if an industry was in trouble it should improve its efficiency and cut all unnecessary costs.

He said if production goes down then the workforce becomes surplus, adding that retrenching some workers might save the jobs of others. He said if costs are not cut in time the entire enterprise goes down resulting in more unemployment.