‘Technology to help cope with water scarcity, climate change’

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Agriculture and Supply and Prices Muhammad Ismail Rahoo urged upon researchers and agriculture scientists to come up with new technologies and cope with the emerging challenges of water scarcity, climate change, and food security in the country.

He said Sindh has potential in agriculture sector to promote value-addition to export quality products for the economic development of the country and create job opportunities for farmers.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of two-day International conference on Agricultural Engineering and Technology (ICAET-2019), started at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam on Tuesday. The conference attracted agriculture scientists, researchers and experts, hailing from different countries and parts of Pakistan, to share their understanding on the issues of global warming and its impact on agriculture crops, mainly food crops.

Rahoo said Sindh government was working on creating a road map to achieving value-addition, enhancing quality of product, improving export viability and deployment of new technology for the betterment of the farming community of the province.

“The agriculture department is focusing on vertical farming, introducing information and communication technology for sustainable agriculture, climate smart agriculture and specific drone technology for the agriculture area of Sindh to kill dangerous insects and reduce crop loss,” he added.

SAU Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Memon Sahrai highlighted the key issues hampering the development of agriculture in Pakistan. He said lack of certified seeds, applying old methods of cultivation practices, absence of ecological-based cropping pattern, depletion of forests and missing modern post-harvest technologies were the main hurdles in promoting agriculture and achieving higher yield.

The issue of unsuitable hybrid seeds also needed to be addressed, he said, urging for resolving problems by sharing experiences with national and international experts and scientists. Sahrai pointed out that the use of unauthorised hybrid seeds that were made without taking account of the local environment and weather conditions, had resulted in low yields, creating panic among producers.