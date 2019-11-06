Rupee ends firm

The rupee held steady against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday, dealers said.

The local currency closed at 155.64 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous closing. The currency commenced the day by trading at 155.55. However, increased dollar demand from importers pushed the rupee down at the close of the trade.

Dealers said they expect the rupee to remain stable due to the lack of payment pressure. However, some dealers believe the local unit would gain its value in the coming sessions, amid rising expectations that the central bank may opt for policy rate cut, if inflation falls.

The State Bank of Pakistan is expected to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points to 13 percent at its next policy review meeting due next week. “We see the rupee to increase to 155 against the dollar in the coming week,” a currency dealer said.

In the open market, the rupee gained slightly to close at 155.50/dollar, compared with the Monday’s closing of 155.60. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $22 million to $7.914 billion in the week ended October 25, though total forex reserves, including currency held by commercial banks, stood at $15.089 billion.