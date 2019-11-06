Govt acquires 32,000 acres of lands for Diamer Basha dam

LAHORE: The government has acquired more than 32,000 acres of lands for the construction of Diamer Basha dam as the project entered the advanced stage of development, an official body said on Tuesday.

A subcommittee on land acquisition for Diamer Basha dam said more than 32,000 acres of land for the project has so far been acquired.

The dam is located on Indus River near Chilas – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan – 315 kilometres from Tarbela dam and about 40 kilometre downstream of Chilas town. The project is estimated to have 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) of gross storage capacity and 6.4 MAF of live storage capacity. It is estimated to have power generation capacity of 4,500 megawatts.

Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Muzammil Hussain presided over the meeting to discuss various matters relating to land acquisition and resettlement, procurement and financing of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams.

Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams (ICDBMD) subcommittees on land acquisition, finance and procurement for Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams made their presentations on the respective issues during the meeting.

“Wapda is committed to constructing Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams as early as possible,” a statement quoted Hussain as saying. He is also chairman of ICDBMD.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of development on Mohmand dam, Hussain said construction activities on the project have gained momentum in the wake of its ground breaking by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in May this year.

“Evaluation of proposal for consultancy services as well as bids for award of Diamer Basha dam’s civil works are at an advanced stage,” he added. “Following award of consultancy services and civil works, construction on Diamer Basha dam is likely to start in next three to four months.”

Wapda Chairman said the dams committee has been tremendously contributing towards implementation of the vital projects of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams.

Later, the subcommittee on land acquisition for Mohmand dam told the meeting that the priority land for the project has already been acquired, while the process for acquisition of remaining land, being made in a phased manner, is expected to be completed in couple of months.

The meeting was further told that confidence building measures worth Rs14 billion as social and environmental safeguard are being implemented for health, education, energy, and infrastructure development in the project area.

The subcommittee on procurement made a detailed deliberation about the procurement processes for Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams. The subcommittee on finance told the meeting of the financial models for both projects with lesser reliance on public exchequer and more focus on alternate financing strategies, including indigenous resources and commercial financing.