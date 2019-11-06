The right way

Opposition parties have the constitutional right to protest against the policies of the incumbent government and if they think the head of the government is not doing his job properly, they can bring a vote of No Confidence against him in the National Assembly. Failing this, all the opposition members can resign from the National Assembly and let the Election Commission decide about the future course of action.

In the present situation, the opposition parties are not following the constitutional/ democratic way. I wish and pray some sanity prevails and both sides restrain themselves from any confrontation. A lockdown of cities and roads is not in the interest of the public and the country. The recent strike by traders for two days cost the country Rs70 billions or so as reported in the press.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad