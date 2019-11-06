Fixing waste

The disposal of solid waste in Karachi is a daunting challenge for the Sindh government. However, the efforts put in by the Sindh government and KMC are inadequate. This issue of the mega city must be resolved on a permanent basis – for which heavy duty incinerators are required. I would like to suggest that this project be assigned to the NED University to design and fabricate incinerators for mass-scale production. There are dual advantages. One is to dispose the solid waste besides generation of electricity. Eight thousand tons of solid waste when burnt at 1600 degree Celsius in incinerators can produce 10MW electricity. There will be no dearth of solid waste as huge deposits of solid waste are available at landfill sites of Karachi. This methodology can be spread to other mega cities of Pakistan. The question is: should financing for this must be shouldered by both federal and Sindh governments? If these suggestions are incorporated, the problem of removal of solid waste can be resolved on a permanent basis to transform Karachi as a clean city of Pakistan.

Lt-Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt