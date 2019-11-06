close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 6, 2019

Fixing waste

Newspost

 
November 6, 2019

The disposal of solid waste in Karachi is a daunting challenge for the Sindh government. However, the efforts put in by the Sindh government and KMC are inadequate. This issue of the mega city must be resolved on a permanent basis – for which heavy duty incinerators are required. I would like to suggest that this project be assigned to the NED University to design and fabricate incinerators for mass-scale production. There are dual advantages. One is to dispose the solid waste besides generation of electricity. Eight thousand tons of solid waste when burnt at 1600 degree Celsius in incinerators can produce 10MW electricity. There will be no dearth of solid waste as huge deposits of solid waste are available at landfill sites of Karachi. This methodology can be spread to other mega cities of Pakistan. The question is: should financing for this must be shouldered by both federal and Sindh governments? If these suggestions are incorporated, the problem of removal of solid waste can be resolved on a permanent basis to transform Karachi as a clean city of Pakistan.

Lt-Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost