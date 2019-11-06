Money for students

I would like to thank the prime minister of Pakistan for launching the largest ever needs-based undergraduate scholarship programme for Pakistani students. He has announced that within four years each year 50,000 scholarships will be awarded to students; among them 50 percent are for women for the capital development.

It will be helpful for those students who are related to poor families and suffering a lot at the university level. So this initiative should be started as soon as possible.

Zaheer Doshambay

Balnigwar