Wed Nov 06, 2019
AFP
November 6, 2019

Saracens deducted 35 Premiership points

Sports

AFP
November 6, 2019

LONDON: English and European champions Saracens have been docked 35 points and fined over Â£5 million ($6.5 million) for breaching the Premiership Rugby salary cap over several seasons, Premiership Rugby announced on Tuesday.

Saracens — who provided nine of the England squad including captain Owen Farrell that reached last Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final — had been subject to a nine-month investigation. Following a five-day hearing in September and October, an independent three-man panel, headed by a distinguished former judge, adjudicated that they had indeed contravened the salary cap which is set at Â£7 million a year.

“The decision of the Independent Panel is that Saracens Rugby Club failed to disclose payments to players in each of the seasons 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19,” read a statement from Premiership Rugby.

“In addition, the Club is found to have exceeded the ceiling for payments to senior players in each of the three seasons. The Panel therefore upheld all of the charges.

