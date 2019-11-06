Nine US Mormon community members killed in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: At least three women and six children from an American Mormon community in northern Mexico have been killed in an ambush in an area notorious for drug traffickers and bandits, a relative said.

Julian Lebaron said his cousin was traveling with her four children to the airport when she was attacked and shot in Rancho de la Mora, an area near the US border.

His cousin’s van had been set on fire with the victims inside, he said.When asked who might be responsible, Lebaron said the attack took place in a “war zone”, home to drug cartels and “thugs”.

His family “may have been caught in crossfire or targeted by mistake, we don´t know the cause,” he said, but said that the Mormon community had recently been the target of threats.Many Mormons in Mexico enjoy dual Mexican and American citizenship and —

according to Mexican media — the Lebaron family asked for the help of the US embassy.