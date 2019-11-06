close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 6, 2019

Nine US Mormon community members killed in Mexico

World

AFP
November 6, 2019

MEXICO CITY: At least three women and six children from an American Mormon community in northern Mexico have been killed in an ambush in an area notorious for drug traffickers and bandits, a relative said.

Julian Lebaron said his cousin was traveling with her four children to the airport when she was attacked and shot in Rancho de la Mora, an area near the US border.

His cousin’s van had been set on fire with the victims inside, he said.When asked who might be responsible, Lebaron said the attack took place in a “war zone”, home to drug cartels and “thugs”.

His family “may have been caught in crossfire or targeted by mistake, we don´t know the cause,” he said, but said that the Mormon community had recently been the target of threats.Many Mormons in Mexico enjoy dual Mexican and American citizenship and —

according to Mexican media — the Lebaron family asked for the help of the US embassy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World