IHC seeks written apology from Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) told Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to submit a written response to a contempt notice as she appeared before the bench on Tuesday to offer an unconditional apology — her second one in less than a week for her remarks over former premier Nawaz Sharif’s case.

The court rejected the unconditional apology of Dr Awan in the contempt case and asked her to appear before the court in person on next Monday while rejecting her plea seeking exemption from personal appearance. The court directed the special assistant that she should submit detailed written reply till Saturday and the court will conduct hearing on the matter on next Monday.

The IHC on October 30 issued a notice to Dr Awan under Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 according to which she maligned the court while giving a statement that the hearing of a petition on the release of former premier Nawaz Sharif on Saturday evening was a special dispensation.

On November 1, the court accepted Dr Awan’s unconditional apology but issued her another show cause notice for prejudicing the pending proceedings related to the petition seeking suspension of Sharif’s sentence.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said it was a huge crime to level allegations in a sub judice matter. “This court will not favour anyone. Action will be taken in accordance with the law,” the judge said.

Justice Minallah told Dr Awan that in 2014 incumbent President Dr Arif Alvi had filed a petition in the IHC on a holiday against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) workers. “The court issued its orders on a holiday. The court had barred [authorities] from arresting [PTI] workers,” Justice Minallah said.

Awan offered the court an unconditional apology, saying she never talked about the judiciary in her 20-year career as a politician. The court asked if she had submitted a written reply, to which her counsel responded in negative. Justice Minallah directed the special assistant that she should submit a written response till next Saturday and adjourned the hearing until Monday.

Awan’s lawyer Shah Khawar Advocate pleaded the court to exempt her from appearing before the court in person but the judge turned down the request, saying her appearance here carries more advantage.

The IHC chief justice also asked the special assistant whether she had visited the district court. While talking about her visits to the district courts, Awan said the conditions under which the lawyers were working and helping the petitioners was commendable. To this Justice Minallah asked Dr Awan to improve the conditions of the district courts in her capacity as special assistant. During the last hearing the court had directed Dr Awan that she should visit the district courts along with the bar representatives.