Raab dismisses ‘Kremlin mole’ fears

LONDON: Dominic Raab denied 10 Downing Street is in the grip of a “Kremlin mole”, as MPs demanded a report into alleged Russian interference of the UK democratic process be published.

The Foreign Secretary was pressed on why the Government is seeking to “delay” publication of the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) report ahead of the General Election, with Downing Street indicating it would not be cleared for release before Parliament is dissolved on Wednesday.

Questions were also raised by Labour about the level of access Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings has to intelligence information, which prompted Raab to hit back.

The exchanges came before an urgent question in the Commons in which the Government failed to confirm the Prime Minister has read the ISC report and also suggested Brexit is behind the delay.

The former head of MI5 Lord Evans of Weardale, who held the position until 2013, also backed the release of the report, arguing ministers should explain why they do not want it to be made public.

ISC chairman Dominic Grieve, an Independent MP, has said the report was sent to the PM for “final confirmation” on October 17, with a reply expected within 10 days. Parliament is required to be sitting to enable the report to be published.

Speaking in the Commons, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry asked: “What on earth do they have to hide?”Raab said ISC reports “go through a number of different stages of clearance”, adding it “usually takes several weeks to complete” with the average recently being six weeks.

He said: “This report was only submitted on 17th October so it has been handled in the correct way.” Thornberry countered: “I have to say I’m surprised he could say it with a straight face... Does Mr Cummings have unredacted access to top secret intelligence and unrestricted access to top secret meetings relating to Nato, Russia, Ukraine and Syria, yes or no?”

Raab replied: “As she knows, the Government and ministers do not comment on security clearance. But I think that the insinuation in her letter that Number 10 is somehow in the grip of a Kremlin mole is frankly ridiculous even by the standards of the ‘loony left’.

“What is troubling is when the leader of the Labour Party sided with the Kremlin when it denied responsibility for the nerve agent attack in Salisbury in 2018. One more reason why this Labour Party under this leader can never be trusted with Britain’s security.”

Grieve, asking his urgent question, said it was “unprecedented” that the committee should have received no response from the PM. But Foreign Office minister Christopher Pincher said it is “not unusual” for the review of ISC reports to “take some time”, adding: “It’s not as if the Prime Minister has not had one or two other things to do during the last several weeks, notably obtaining a good deal for Britain in withdrawing from the European Union.”