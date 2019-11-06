Lib Dems rule out propping up Labour govt in hung parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the US State Department’s “Country Reports on Terrorism 2018” and said factual situation and the country’s sacrifices were completely overlooked.

“The report completely overlooks the factual situation on the ground and the tremendous contribution made and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan over the last two decades in the international struggle against terrorism,” a Foreign Office statement said in response to the report.

It said Pakistan’s efforts not only resulted in the elimination of al-Qaeda from this region, but also made the world a safer place, adding the country was committed to taking concrete actions under its National Action Plan.

The statement mentioned that Pakistan took extensive legal and administrative measures for implementation of its obligations under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 1267 sanctions regime for the freezing of assets and denial of funds and economic resources to all designated entities and individuals. It said Pakistan was continuing actions to fully implement the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan.

As noted in the report, Pakistan faces the threat of terrorism from a number of groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) and Daesh (IS). “The report, however, fails to mention that these groups continue to operate and conductDemocrat votes putting Corbyn into Number 10.

“On so many grounds, Jeremy Corbyn is not fit for the job of prime minister.“On the biggest issue of the day, he has prevaricated and will not give a straight answer. Even now if you ask him whether he is Remain or Leave he will not tell you how he would vote.

“His plans for the economy would take us back to the 1970s. I believe he would be a threat to our national security.”Corbyn set out his Brexit plan during a speech in Harlow after the Prime Minister said voters deserved to have a “clear picture” of what potential leaders will do about it.

Elsewhere, Nigel Farage kicked off his Brexit Party’s nationwide tour as part of its campaign with a visit to Bolsover in Derbyshire. Farage attacked Labour for having “completely lost touch with ordinary people”. “They are a party completely committed to overturning what you voted for.”