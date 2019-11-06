Pakistan dismisses US report on terrorism

terrorist activities against Pakistan from across the border,” the statement said.It said Pakistan had facilitated US and Taliban direct talks in the context of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process in good faith. “Pakistan’s positive contribution in this regard has been widely acknowledged, including by the US and its leadership,” it said, adding: “Any insinuation to the contrary is unwarranted and is inconsistent with the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations.”

The Foreign Office statement added that Pakistan always stressed that counter-terrorism efforts could be effectively advanced through constructive engagement. “We hope Pakistan’s commitment, contributions and sacrifices would be fully recognised and appreciated in the right perspective,” it said.