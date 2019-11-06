close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 6, 2019

Pakistan dismisses US report on terrorism

Top Story

A
APP
November 6, 2019

terrorist activities against Pakistan from across the border,” the statement said.It said Pakistan had facilitated US and Taliban direct talks in the context of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process in good faith. “Pakistan’s positive contribution in this regard has been widely acknowledged, including by the US and its leadership,” it said, adding: “Any insinuation to the contrary is unwarranted and is inconsistent with the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations.”

The Foreign Office statement added that Pakistan always stressed that counter-terrorism efforts could be effectively advanced through constructive engagement. “We hope Pakistan’s commitment, contributions and sacrifices would be fully recognised and appreciated in the right perspective,” it said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story