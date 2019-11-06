Reforms to end politics of opponents: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan observed on Tuesday that the reforms introduced by the present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would end politics of the opponents like that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the party brought far-reaching reforms and was re-elected by an overwhelming majority.

Khan said this while chairing cabinet meeting, which discussed the ongoing political situation in the country and expressed satisfaction that the present positive economic indicators were manifestation of the government’s pragmatic policies.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet took note of the outcome of economic policies that showed positive economic indicators. She was flanked by Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

Dr Awan said the reforms process being followed by the present government was difficult one as the beneficiaries of the old rotten system were a hurdle in its way. The Prime Minister, however, assured the cabinet that the government would not back away from its reforms agenda as it was for Pakistan’s development and progress, she added.

According to her, the cabinet was informed by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar that the economic indicators were a proof that the economy was out of the quagmire and moving towards stability. The cabinet was told that fiscal deficit had shown 50 per cent reduction with positive trends in foreign investment during the last year. Moreover, the stock exchange had gained 1,500 points during the past three days, which proved that the business community had not taken any negative impact of the ongoing sit-in in Islamabad.

Dr Awan said the circular debt was increasing by Rs10 to 12 billion against about Rs38 billion per month during the last regime, adding Pakistan’s ranking for “ease of doing business” had also improved.

According to the special assistant, the Prime Minister gave a roadmap for next three months to various departments and ministries to achieve their targets. He also issued directions to all the ministries to make maximum efforts for completing public sector development programmes in next three months.

The Prime Minister also directed for expediting work on jobs creation and parallel empowerment strategies for the youth. He said he himself would monitor the progress so that decisions were made on time and red-tapism was avoided.

The cabinet also approved the waiver of passport and fee requirement for the pilgrims of Kartarpur Corridor. The visa on arrival facility would be given to the Sikh pilgrims, doing away with other requirements. The policy would be applicable not only for the Sikh pilgrims but also for all the foreign tourists under the revised visa regime.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain apprised the cabinet of the new local government system. The cabinet directed that Islamabad’s reform process should be completed within three months and an interim arrangement would be made to introduce Punjab-like local government system in the capital.

The cabinet expressed its reservation over the audit report of National Database Registration Authority and issued directions for hiring services of a well-reputed firm for fresh audit.The cabinet gave approval to the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee at its October 30 meeting. The cabinet also accorded approval to the appointment of director general of Rangers Punjab.

Replying to a question, Dr Awan said Nawaz Sharif’s spokesperson had requested for shifting the former premier to the Sharif Medical Complex, adding the court had already issued directions to deal the matter as per requirements.To another question about establishing a university in the Prime Minister House, she said it would be set up in the adjacent plots.