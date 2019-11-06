Parties urged to pledge to tackling extremism

LONDON: Political leaders have been urged to use their election manifestos to outline a fresh approach to tackling hateful extremism.

Sara Khan, who heads up the Commission for Countering Extremism, called on the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat parties to show that they understand “the responsibility that falls on them to champion the work needed” to counter the issue.

She was speaking after writing a letter to Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson to tell them that the current approach to dealing with extremism is “ineffective” and “weak”.

The letter calls on the three political parties to set out plans to help eradicate such behaviour to “protect our democratic values and the rights of everyone in this country”.It adds: “Hateful extremism is undermining the social fabric of our country and is having a devastating impact on the lives of individuals, communities and the country as a whole.

“We must take strategic action to counter the growing erosion of our democracy through strengthening the values, rights and responsibilities that underpin it.

“In these polarised times, I have witnessed many people across our country receive frequent abuse, hatred and hostility, it is clear a strategic response is required.”Speaking at Leeds Civic Hall on Tuesday, she said that “bold, consistent leadership” is required to maintain “individual liberty, equal citizenship and fundamental freedoms”.

“Yesterday, as we head towards a General Election, I wrote to the leaders of the three main political parties calling on them to make a clear commitment to challenging hateful extremism,” Khan told an audience of northern council leaders.

She added: “I’ll be looking to see how political parties who seek to form the next government understand the responsibility that falls on them to champion the work needed to counter hateful extremism.

“I would like to see a commitment from each political party in their manifesto.“In the interests of our country, we need to do better. How can we do better? By recognising hateful extremism incidents far more quickly, by doing more to protect and support victims, (and) by being more effective in challenging hateful extremists by using the right tools.”

She told audience members: “Inaction works in favour of extremists.” Khan also said that the current strategy towards extremism is unnecessarily broad and confusing, and that she had been shocked at the scale of the abuse aimed at those looking to deal with the issue.

The Commission for Countering Extremism is an independent adviser to the Government, which was set up following the 2017 terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.Khan, a human rights activist, was named as its head in January 2018. In October, the commission published a report — based on evidence from 3,000 responses, survey data and visits to 20 towns and cities — in which it called for greater support for those tackling extremism and better protection for victims.It also stressed the need for a new task force led by the Home Secretary involving government and public bodies to address the issue.