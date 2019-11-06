Govt, opposition talks remain inconclusive

ISLAMABAD: The second round of talks between the government’s negotiation committee and the opposition’s Rahbar committee remained inconclusive on Tuesday as both sides stuck to their respective positions.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Defence Minister and head of government’s committee Pervaiz Khattak said majority of the demands of the Rahbar committee had been met but added talks would continue on the remaining issues.

“Rahbar committee must talk to its leaders as we are always ready for dialogue. We are trying to find middle way as this is the only way to end the stalemate,” Khattak said. “Both committees have agreed on many things and we are trying to find a way out,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahbar committee head Akram Durrani said: “We are firmly sticking to our demands…Our demands are same from the day one”. He said Rahbar committee remained steadfast on the demands of resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and calling new general elections.

Earlier, the government’s negotiation committee held a meeting with Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad to consult on making contacts with opposition parties.

During the meeting, the government’s negotiation committee briefed the Premier on its discussion with Rahbar committee members. The participants also reviewed the current political situation in the country. Khan said the government was ready to accept opposition’s valid demands under the law and Constitution if it showed seriousness for negotiations.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, addressing the participants of Azadi March later on Tuesday, called for an end to “drama” in the name of accountability.

“Won’t tolerate drama in the name of accountability in this country anymore,” he said, criticising the government for its alleged witch hunt of political opponents.

Maulana Fazl blamed the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government for disturbing the friendly ties between Pakistan and China.

The JUI-F chief said under the current economic conditions, factories were shutting down and production units were being rendered useless. He said people were losing their jobs. He lamented the incumbent government had increased the prices of items of everyday use, petrol and other things. “Every single day that this government gets, the more we will go down,” he said.